Audience Perspective! What went wrong with Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus?

MUMBAI : Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The collection has shocked one and all as in the past few years, a Rohit Shetty film is not rejected by the audiences like this.In four days, the film has collected around Rs. 23 crore which is surely a dismal response. We spoke to a few people and asked them about what went wrong with Cirkus. Here's what they have to say…Aarya: The trailer itself was not entertaining; it looked very fake. After watching the trailer of a Rohit Shetty film, I feel like watching it soon, but with Cirkus that didn't happen.Veer: I was planning to watch it over the weekend. But, the reviews were so bad and even people on social media were just saying negative things about it. So, I decided not to waste my money.Aksha: The trailer and songs were so boring; I didn't feel like watching it. Also, it felt very repetitive as all the actors that we have seen in Golmaal and other Rohit Shetty films were there in Cirkus.Palak: Rohit Shetty was very overconfident with the film and that's what we could see in his interviews. Confidence is good but not overconfidence.Meera: Being a Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh fan I watched the film first day first show, but was very disappointed. So, then I told my friends and family not to watch it. The film was not at all entertaining.