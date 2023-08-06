Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

Adipurush is all set to release on 16th June 2023, and now, there are reports that Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI Movies being made on a similar concept are nothing new in the Hindi film industry. There was a time when filmmakers got the adaptation from Romeo and Juliet multiple times on the big screens. And now, it looks like Ramayana has grabbed the attention of the filmmakers.

We all know that Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is based on Ramayana and it is all set to release on 16th June 2023. Meanwhile, there are reports that Nitesh Tiwari is also making Ramayana and he has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and has approached Yash to play the role of Raavan.

Also Read:  WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”

While the film is not yet officially announced, the reports suggest that it will go on the floors next year, and will release in 2025. TellyChakkar spoke to a few people and asked if making Ramayana again is a good decision and here’s what they have to say...

Mitul: I feel it should not be made again because already Adipurush has a great buzz, so making a film on the same subject again is of no use.

Raashi: The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer should only make Ramayana if Adipurush fails to impress. If Adipurush becomes a hit, there’s no use of making Ramayana again.

Ekta: These reports of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film have come to grab attention from Adipurush. But, believe me; Prabhas’ fans will make it a blockbuster

Rohan: Om Raut and Nitesh Tiwari, both are very different filmmakers. So, if they are going to narrate Ramayana in a different way, then we would love to see it.

Esha: I would just like to say that Ramayana is being made again, the makers should work on VFX and it should not be like Adipurush. Ranbir and Alia are good choices for the roles.

Also Read :As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

What do you have to say about Ramayana being made again? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

