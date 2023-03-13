Audience Perspective! While Deepika Paudkone looked stunning in the black gown, Indian attire would have been more effective?

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is making the country proud as she was at the Oscars stage and introduced the song Naatu Naatu. She wore a Louis Vuitton black gown and Cartier jewellery, and looked stunning.

Apart from Deepika, many other Indian celebs were there at the Oscars this year, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli, Guneet Monga, and others. Well, if we talk about the Indian women at the Oscars, apart from Deepika all were seen in sarees.

While Deepika looked gorgeous in the black gown, do you think Indian attire would have been more effective? We asked a few people about it, and here’s what they said...

Aanchal: Deepika should have worn Indian attire. She represented the country there and the Indian attire would have been perfect.

Rohit: It’s totally her choice what she wanted to wear. We need to stop coming on what Indian actors wear when they go to Oscars.

Shabina: Totally, it would have been more effective if Depeika wore a saree. Just imagine, Deepika in a stunning saree talking about Naatu Naatu, it would have been WOW!



Rishi: That’s the problem with Bollywood stars, they want everything westernised. Just look at Upasana and Guneet, they represented India perfectly.

Mansi: Actually, Deepika didn’t represent India, it was the South stars who actually represented the country with their Indian outfits. Deepika didn’t even wear an Indian designer’s outfit.

What’s your take on Deepika’s outfit at the Oscars 2023? Let us know in the comments below...

