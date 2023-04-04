Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill was a popular face in the Punjabi film and music industry. But, with her stint in Bigg Boss season 13 she became a household name across the country. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The actress plays one of the supporting roles in the movie and her fans are a bit upset as they aren’t getting to see much of Shehnaaz in songs. Till now, she has featured in songs like Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, and Yentamma.



In all songs, Shehnaaz is just there in the background and doesn’t get a good scope. TellyChakkar spoke to a few fans of Shehnaaz about it and here’s what they have to say...

Farhan: Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? To be honest, she is the selling point of the film.

Mansi: Shehnaaz Gill is so talented and it is disheartening to see her being wasted and sidelined in such a way. If I will watch the film it will only be for Shehnaaz.

Praniti: Yes, totally, she is being wasted. If this is what her role will be just standing at a side, then I am not interested in watching the movie.

Mitul: I know she is being wasted and sidelined in the songs, but I am just hoping that’s not the case in the movie. Really want her to have a good role.

Akhil: I am upset that I can’t see Shehnaaz in the songs more. She is much more talented and popular than the other actresses in the film.

What do you think; do you also feel that Shehnaaz is being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments below...

