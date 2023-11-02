Audience Perspective! Will early promotions help Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?

The promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan started quite early. So, will this help the movie at the box office? Read on to know more…
MUMBAI: Usually, we see that to create a good pre-release buzz, the makers of a film start posting posters a few months before the release and later the teaser is launched. The trailer is mainly launched 4-5 weeks before the release of the film and then the songs and other promotions start.

However,  with a couple of recent films, the promotions started way before the release of the movie. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March 2023. But, the trailer was released on 23rd January 2023 which is like 45 days before the release. 

Now, let’s talk about Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year (21st April 2023), but the teaser of the movie was released on 25th January, and now, a romantic track from the movie will be out on 12th Feb. So, the promotions have nearly started around three months before the release of the film. 

We spoke to a few people and asked them if the early promotions will help these two movies and here’s what they have to say…

Anita: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, both are releasing on Holiday weekends, so even if the early promotions were not there it would have benefitted the movie at the box office, especially the opening will be good. 

Firoz: Early promotions won’t help any movie, only the content and entertainment will. If a movie is good it will work at the box office even if the promotions are done for a week. 

Gehna: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar needs early promotions as Shraddha nor Ranbir has a fan following like Salman Khan. But, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan will be a hit. 

Janice: Early, promotions can only help the film if the teasers, trailer, and songs are good. If the material about the movie is bad, then early promotions are also not going to help. 

Vishal: Early promotions or late promotions, the only thing that will help the film is good content. So, Bollywood should concentrate on making good movies. 

What do you have to say about the early promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments below… 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

