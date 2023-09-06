Audience Perspective! Will Gadar 2 revive Ameesha Patel's career?

Ameesha Patel is all set to make her comeback with Gadar 2. We spoke to a few people and asked them whether they think that the actress’ career will revive with the film, and here’s what they have to say...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 15:28
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel made her debut 23 years ago opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film was a super hit at the box office and Ameesha’s performance was also loved by one and all. She later starred in some hit films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, and others.

However, soon her films started becoming flop at the box office, and while she was said to be the next big thing in the Hindi film industry, her career started seeing a downfall.

Ameesha was last seen on the big screens in much delayed film Bhaiaji Superhit which was a disaster at the box office. The actress was supposed to star in a movie titled Desi Magic, and had even shot for it. But, the movie is yet to see the light of the day.

Now, after five years, Ameesha is all set for a comeback with Gadar 2. We spoke to a few people and asked them whether they think that the actress’ career will revive with Gadar 2, and here’s what they have to say...

Angela: Not sure about reviving the career because her contemporaries who started with her are in a totally different league now. Maybe, she will finally get a hit.

Mihir: I hope that Ameesha has a good role in Gadar 2 and she performs just like she did in the first part. But, will it revive her career? I doubt.

Archana: Let’s see what the film does for her. It might give her some pivotal roles, but I wonder if she will now get to play lead roles.

Farid: If Gadar 2 becomes a hit, Ameesha should try something in OTT space as many early 2000 actresses are doing that now.

Parineeti: Ameesha Patel can’t get back to the top list again, but if she has acted well in Gadar 2, I am hoping that she will get some better roles in future.

What do you think, will Gadar 2 revive Ameesha’s career? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

