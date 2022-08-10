Audience Perspective! Will Kriti Sanon be the saving grace for Adipurush?

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been in the news from the day the teaser was released. The audience had high expectations from the teaser, but it failed to impress, and even the posters have not been getting a great response.

When the teaser was released, the only thing that had grabbed everyone’s attention was Kriti Sanon. She was there for just a scene in it, and everyone was praising how gorgeous she was looking in the teaser.

Today, on Sita Navami, the makers have released posters featuring Kriti Sanon, and it has been getting a much better response than the posters of other actors. So, we asked a few people if Kriti will be the saving grace of Adipurush and here’s what they have to say...

Also Read: Kriti Sanon is excited about digging poha, jalebis ahead of Indore visit

Neha: Kriti Sanon is a talented actress and yes, today her poster has impressed one and all. She can clearly be the saving grace of the film.

Ajay: Kriti Sanon as Mata Sita looks amazing. The poster featuring her in the emotional avatar has touched my heart. I can't wait to watch her in the movie.

Veer: Kriti Sanon is a good actress, but I don’t think she can be called as the saving grace of the film. Prabhas is a bigger star and audiences will watch the movie for him.

Megha: I agree that she looked gorgeous in the teaser and her posters have impressed everyone. But, will she be the saving grace of the film? That's too early to say.

Rakhi: I think Kriti will be good as Mata Sita. From whatever we have seen till now of Adipurush, she is the only one stealing the show, so we can expect her to be the saving grace.

What do you think, will Kriti be the saving grace of Adipurush? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon: I want to shift gears constantly & not stay in a particular zone

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.