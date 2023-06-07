Audience Perspective! Will Neeyat get Vidya Balan back into the A game of box office?



MUMBAI :Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal which was released in 2019, and was a hit at the box office.

In 2020, 2021, and 2022, Vidya had three releases Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. All three films were released on OTT, and the actress’ performance in the movies was appreciated. But now, she is all set for a theatrical release with Neeyat.

We asked a few people whether Vidya will be able to get back into the A game of box office, and here’s what they have to say..



Vishal: Neeyat doesn’t look like a film one would like to watch in a theatre. So, I doubt about the film’s box office.

Anjali: Of course, Vidya Balan is coming back to the theatres after such a long time. So, everyone is excited to watch her.

Praniti: It all depends on the movie. If it’s a good film it will work at the box office, and if it’s not a good film, then it might not work.

Aashiesh: Vidya is a great actress, but Neeyat doesn’t look like the commercial film audiences are keen to watch it in theatres nowadays.

Mehek: The trailer of Neeyat is not that great, so it all depends on how the film turns out to be. Also, it doesn’t look like an out-and-out Vidya Balan film. So, let’s wait and watch.

Neeyat is slated to release in theatres tomorrow (7th July).

