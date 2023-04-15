Audience Perspective! Will Sunny Leone establish herself as a powerful actress with Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy?

MUMBAI:We all know that Sunny Leone started her career as an actress in the porn film industry in the US. While of course a lot of Indian people also knew about her, she became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss season 5.

During her stay in Bigg Boss 5, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt offered her Jism 2 and she made her Bollywood debut with it. After Jism 2, Sunny starred in a couple successful films and also did special dance numbers in big movies.

However, from the past few years, many movies starring her have been announced, but none of them have been released. Also, till now, Sunny has not yet left a strong mark as an actress. Her next film is Kennedy which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker is known for getting the best out of his actors. So, will Sunny finally establish herself as a powerful actress with Kennedy?

We spoke to a few people about it, and here’s what they have to say...

Firoz: Sunny Leone is known for doing dance numbers in movies and she should stick to that. I don’t think she should try her hands in serious movies.

Prajakta: Of course, she will make a strong mark in Kennedy. Sunny is a good actress and she just needed a good director, and Anurag Kashyap will get the best out of her.

Kabir: I am not sure if Sunny is a good actress or not because she is mainly known for her songs. But, I have full faith in Anurag Kashyap that he will make her act.

Sofia: Sunny has always been a good actress, performing erotica is not easy. It’s sad Bollywood just gave her one kind of movie. I hope Anurag Kashyap has given her a better role.

Vijay: Anurag Kashyap is a fantastic director and I am hoping that Sunny will leave a strong mark with the movie.

What do you think; will Sunny Leone establish herself as a powerful actress with Kennedy? Let us know in the comments below...

