Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe

After watching the actress Nayanthara in action in the movie Jawan, the fans are now demanding and want to see her in YRF Spy universe
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 15:54
movie_image: 
Nayanthara

MUMBAI: YRF Spy universe is the biggest branding in the Indian cinema right now, the fans have seen and loved the movie Pathaan, War, Tiger series and have loved the crossovers between these movies and characters, well the recently released movie Jawan is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and they are loving all the characters in the movie.

Jawan is the bollywood debut of the south lady superstar Nayanthara and the fans have loved the actress in the solid action avatar. The fans wanted to see more of the actress performing action and now we got a few comments that are saying Nayanthara’ character Narmada should be introduced in the YRF spy universe.

Priti – “loved the character of the actress Nayanthara and her action was to the point and I want to see this character performing action in the YRF spy universe”

Pooja – “Narmada is one of the my favorite character, Nayanthara is too good in action and want to see her doing action with Deepika and Katrina in the spy universe”

Mithilesh – “she is rock solid, she is tough, she is independent and she is bada**, want Narmada in Spy universe”

Akash – “I am a big Nayanthara fan, it was a treat to watch the actress in the movie Jawan, just loved her and now want to see her career in Bollywood, want see action oriented movies like spy universe”

Also read – Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Puja

Michael – “loved her character Narmada in the movie and it has potential to have a spin off and much more to it, please get Narmada into YRF spy universe”

Well these are the comments that are demanding Nayanthara’s character from Jawan to be a part of YRF spy universe. What are your views on this, did you love the characters Narmada in Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections

JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Atlee YRF SPY UNIVERSE NAYANTHARA FANS Lady Superstar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 15:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani enjoy a lovely Shikara boat ride in Sony SAB's upcoming love story Pashminna
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming show ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is an extraordinary tale of love between two...
Nostalgia hits Karanvir Bohra as he starts shooting for Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu on Star Bharat
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat is gearing up to mesmerise audiences with the highly-anticipated new season of ‘Saubhagyavati...
Exclusive! "Yes on public demand the fans would get to see "KalMa" once again in a project together" - Reem Shaikh
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Imlie: Shocking! Imlie and Atharva 's reason for hatred revealed
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe
MUMBAI: YRF Spy universe is the biggest branding in the Indian cinema right now, the fans have seen and loved the movie...
Pandya Store: Wow! Natasha unknowingly does pooja with Dhawal
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jacqueline
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez seen holidaying with Selena Gomez, see viral pics
Jawan
Box office! It's a milestone for Jawan, the movie enters 500 crore club, check out the total collections
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! Every year something good transpires before Bappa arrives home: Daisy Shah
Atlee
Whoa! Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with THESE actors after Shah Rukh Khan
Katrina
Must read! "Where is Katrina??" Netizens asks Vicky Kaushal as he arrives for Ganapati Puja
Disha Patani
Trolled! "What's wrong with her, why can't she wear dress occasion wise, BESHARAM" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her dress