Audience perspective! “Would love to see Narmada in Spy Universe” netizens demands Jawan actress Nayanthara to be in Spy Universe

MUMBAI: YRF Spy universe is the biggest branding in the Indian cinema right now, the fans have seen and loved the movie Pathaan, War, Tiger series and have loved the crossovers between these movies and characters, well the recently released movie Jawan is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and they are loving all the characters in the movie.

Jawan is the bollywood debut of the south lady superstar Nayanthara and the fans have loved the actress in the solid action avatar. The fans wanted to see more of the actress performing action and now we got a few comments that are saying Nayanthara’ character Narmada should be introduced in the YRF spy universe.

Priti – “loved the character of the actress Nayanthara and her action was to the point and I want to see this character performing action in the YRF spy universe”

Pooja – “Narmada is one of the my favorite character, Nayanthara is too good in action and want to see her doing action with Deepika and Katrina in the spy universe”

Mithilesh – “she is rock solid, she is tough, she is independent and she is bada**, want Narmada in Spy universe”

Akash – “I am a big Nayanthara fan, it was a treat to watch the actress in the movie Jawan, just loved her and now want to see her career in Bollywood, want see action oriented movies like spy universe”

Michael – “loved her character Narmada in the movie and it has potential to have a spin off and much more to it, please get Narmada into YRF spy universe”

Well these are the comments that are demanding Nayanthara’s character from Jawan to be a part of YRF spy universe. What are your views on this, did you love the characters Narmada in Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

