Audience perspective! "Your presence was less, you deserve more screen space" netizens on the performance of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie Animal

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga  has some beautiful cast like Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol. The movie is breaking all the box office records by every passing day and rewriting the script of blockbuster.

Inspite of facing clash with the movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role the movie has crossed the mark of 200 crore in just 3 days. On the other hand apart from the actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Bobby Deol is getting immense love for his role in the movie, the actor was seen playing the character of Abrar, the negative character in the movie the actor comparatively had very less screen time and inspite of less screen time he has created a very big and huge impact in over all movie and in the hearts and Minds of the fans. 

The fans all over are praising and appreciating the actor and they have their set of reactions,check out the comments below.

Anjali - "The actor was brilliant and I loved  Bobby Deol more than Ranbir Kapoor, I wish I could have seen him more in the movie"

Priyanka - "Bobby Deol is the soul of the movie, he should be doing more of such characters"

Akash - "Unfortunately his screen time was very less, he deserve more screen space and he should be doing more of such characters in the future"

Mithlesh - "With the movie Animal an actor has been Reborn, Bobby Deol,

Pooja - "This year definitive belongs to the Deols, first we have seen Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, later we have seen Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and now it's Bobby Deol in the movie Animal.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the audience for the actor Bobby Deol and his performance in the movie Animal, what are your views on these comments and how did you like the actor in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

