Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movies?

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production house Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj Films which is majorly known for its Romance genre has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans look forward to the upcoming projects of Yash Raj Films. But having said all these points do you really think Yash Raj Films knows how to portray their actresses in their movies? Be it Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance, Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan or Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3, what do you think of their roles in these movies? They have major segments to play as compared to actors.

Do you think Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies? Well, we did an exclusive poll about whether Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies or not and the results will definitely shock you.

We have run a poll between Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, asking whether or not Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in the movies. Well, 67% of the audience felt that Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies.

Well, what is your perspective? Do you think Yash Raj Films is making the best use of their actresses in their movies or they are just using them as an object to grab audience's attention, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the upcoming project of Yash Raj Films titled Shamshera, it is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July. This movie which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been directed by Karan Malhotra.

