Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movies?

TellyChakkar had run a poll with regards to whether or not Yash Raj Films are objectifying their actresses in their movies and the results will definitely shock you

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:15
movie_image: 
Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movies?

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production house Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj Films which is majorly known for its Romance genre has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans look forward to the upcoming projects of Yash Raj Films. But having said all these points do you really think Yash Raj Films knows how to portray their actresses in their movies? Be it Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance, Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan or Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3, what do you think of their roles in these movies? They have major segments to play as compared to actors.

Do you think Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies? Well, we did an exclusive poll about whether Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies or not and the results will definitely shock you.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies)

We have run a poll between Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, asking whether or not Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in the movies. Well, 67% of the audience felt that Yash Raj Films is objectifying their actresses in their movies.

Well, what is your perspective? Do you think Yash Raj Films is making the best use of their actresses in their movies or they are just using them as an object to grab audience's attention, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the upcoming project of Yash Raj Films titled Shamshera, it is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July. This movie which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been directed by Karan Malhotra.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Wow! These pictures of Sophie Choudry are giving major fitness motivation)

Shamshera Yash Raj Films Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt YRF TROLL Katrina Kaif Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal gives it back to Veera by making her fall into the trap of her own plan in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Anupamaa: Clarifications! Anupama clears Kinjal’s misunderstanding, reveals about Anu’s accident
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience verdict! Netizens feel that Pratik Sehajpal is the same from Bigg Boss as here also he goes against the rule and host of the show Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Manipulations! Prisha snatches money from Harsh, placates Armaan with manipulations
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
AUDIENCE VERDICT! From Pakhi's obsession to the misleading tracks added to the dropout of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the top 5 shows
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit...
Fabulous! Disha Parmar’s western outfit looks are enough to say that she is more than just ‘Priya’
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar has won the hearts of the viewers with her performance as Priya in the television series, Bade...
Recent Stories
van
Shocking! The cast of Shamshera gets massively trolled for this reason
Latest Video