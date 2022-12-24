Audience rejected Cirkus, check out the hilarious meme fest on social media

MUMBAI :Movie Cirkus which is directed by Rohit Shetty was the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which has Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the leading has finally hit the big screen and it is getting some mixed to negative reactions from the fans all over.

The movie has opened to mixed to negative reports from the fans and the critics, many people are calling it a forceful comedy and an outdated cinema. Also we have seen many videos floating all over the internet where the fans are coming out of the theatre in frustration and are saying that this was not at all expected from Rohit Shetty.

Having said that the audience are not keeping calm but are enjoying the Meme fest on social media faces as the movie gets rejections from the fans and audience, having said that today let us have a look at a few hilarious memes which are dropped by the netizens.

Ajay Devgun to Rohit Shetty for Directing Cirkus #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/xoz7uclh3P — Pradeep Pai (@PradeepPaiLeo) December 24, 2022

No doubt these memes indicate that the movie has faced rejection from the audiences and the fans are expressing disappointment, also we shall wait what director Rohit Shetty has to reply on this result of his movie.



What are your views on these memes and how did you like the movie Cirkus, do let us know in the comment section below.



