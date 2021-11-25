Audience Verdict: Are Rohit Shetty and YRF following the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

MUMBAI: While sorting their superhero films. Marvel Studio has introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe where they brought all 24 superhero films under one roof. It helped their user to understand how the entire series is related to each other. Following the same format Bollywood action director Rohit Shetty and popular production house YRF have now started linking their upcoming films with their previous blockbuster movies.

Director Rohit Shetty’s fourth cop-verse film Sooryavanshi has been massively liked by the audience. Rohit has succeeded in creating a supercop universe and how it is correlated with Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simba. The film gave the clear hint in the climax scene of Sooryavanshi that Ajay Devgn’s character will return back and finish Jackie Shroff’s character in Singham 3.

If the sources are to be believed in Singham 3, Ajay Devgn will have the climax, where he and Ranveer Singh’s character will be fighting against the bad guys in Simba 2.

And we are expecting that in Simba 2, there will be an introduction of Salman Khan, where he will introduce his popular character of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. Recently Rohit Shetty was present on Salman’s controversial show Bigg Boss Season 15 where he was promoting Sooryavanshi. On the show he was asked about a film with Salman Khan to which he promised that he will definitely make a film with the actor in the future. So we are expecting it will be Dabangg 3.

Well, Rohit Shetty’s hit formula has also encouraged YRF to do similar things with their spy universe. YRF's next big release is Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. And if the sources are right then in the climax scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will have a big fight with John Abraham, where Salman Khan’s Tiger character will be introduced in some way. And then Salman Khan’s Tiger will connect with Hrithik Roshan’s War.

