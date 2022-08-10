Audience verdict! Do you think Shah Rukh Khan's decision of no media interaction is good for his future movies?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stated that he will not be interacting with the media for any purpose. This news has grabbed a lot of attention. Do you think it is the right thing to do?
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have in Indian cinema. Over the time with his acting contribution and his versatility, the actor has created a huge fan base for himself not only in India, but also across the borders. Recently, we have seen superstar Shah Rukh Khan breaking all records of Box Office with his movie Pathaan.

Well, there was a huge buzz about the movie and as there were no media interviews or interactions that took place before its release. Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a statement that he would not be having any sort of media interactions or give interviews. This has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over the internet.

The actor said that he will not be talking to media or have any sort of media interaction. Well, maybe this is because the actor did not like the way he was treated by the media during the Aryan Khan case.

Well, do you think this idea of no media interaction or interviews will affect the business of his future movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

About Author

