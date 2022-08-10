Audience verdict! Do you think Shahrukh Khan's decision of no media interaction is good for his future movies?

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have in Indian cinema, over the time with his acting contribution and his versatility the actor has created huge fan base for himself not only in India but also across the borders, recently we have seen superstar Shahrukh Khan breaking all the records of box office with his movie Pathaan

Well there was a huge buzz about the movie and as we know there was no media interviews or interaction before the release of the movie and now recently superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given a statement saying that he would not be giving any sort of media interaction or interviews and this statement has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over the internet.

The actor said that he will not be talking to media people or do any sort of media interaction, well maybe this is because the actor did not like how he was treated during the Aryan Khan case.

Well no doubt he is a superstar Shahrukh Khan, do you think this idea of no media interaction or interviews will affect the business of his future movies ? Do let us know in the comment section below.

