Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, there are many pictures and posts on social media which are saying that the actor has carried the entire movie single-handedly on his shoulder.

No doubt the movie is getting some strong positive word of mouth and the reason is Kartik Aaryan, we have seen many Bollywood movies which are failing at the box-office, but Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is one such movie which is getting maximum footfalls.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had witnessed the weekend collection of around Rs. 55 crores which is the highest for any Bollywood movie in this year and also in the career of Kartik Aryan, well no doubt we won't be wrong in saying that it is a tight slap on the face of people who are trying to pull Kartik Aryan down.

As we all know there were many news all over that the actor has been replaced in movies like Dostana 2 and few others, it was that time when netizens were saying that the actor is getting replaced because he is an outsider and a nepo kid but looking at the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and its collection Kartik Aaryan has proved his talent and his power to pull the audience to the theatre.

We got the opportunity to speak with few people with regards to the performance of the actor is a big answer to everyone

Ekta – Definitely these Bollywood Mafia tried their level best to pull the actor Kartik Aaryan down but it was his amazing talent which is winning the hearts of the fans.

Pooja - Well I think so the movie has run only because of pure luck and the Hype which was created by the prequel it has nothing to do with Kartik Aryan

Shanawaz - Hands down it is a Kartik Aaryan show and he is one of the most talented actors in recent times, there are people who will try their level best to pull him down but the real talent will shine no matter what.

Prerna – Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is an out and out Kartik Aryan show and he is the best choice of the movie if anyone can replace Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya, it is none other than Kartik Aryan.

As we can see mostly the people are saying the performance of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie is a tight slap on the face of people who are trying to pull the actor down, what are your views on this and the performance of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

