Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down

Kartik Aryan is currently winning the hearts of the fans with the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and do you think the humongous response for the actor is a tight slap on the people who are trying to pull him down
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:27
movie_image: 
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, there are many pictures and posts on social media which are saying that the actor has carried the entire movie single-handedly on his shoulder.

No doubt the movie is getting some strong positive word of mouth and the reason is Kartik Aaryan, we have seen many Bollywood movies which are failing at the box-office, but Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is one such movie which is getting maximum footfalls.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had witnessed the weekend collection of around Rs. 55 crores which is the highest for any Bollywood movie in this year and also in the career of Kartik Aryan, well no doubt we won't be wrong in saying that it is a tight slap on the face of people who are trying to pull Kartik Aryan down.

As we all know there were many news all over that the actor has been replaced in movies like Dostana 2 and few others, it was that time when netizens were saying that the actor is getting replaced because he is an outsider and a nepo kid but looking at the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and its collection Kartik Aaryan has proved his talent and his power to pull the audience to the theatre.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Is Kartik Aaryan dating Kriti Sanon? Scroll down to know more)

We got the opportunity to speak with few people with regards to the performance of the actor is a big answer to everyone

Ekta – Definitely these Bollywood Mafia tried their level best to pull the actor Kartik Aaryan down but it was his amazing talent which is winning the hearts of the fans.

Pooja - Well I think so the movie has run only because of pure luck and the Hype which was created by the prequel it has nothing to do with Kartik Aryan

Shanawaz - Hands down it is a Kartik Aaryan show and he is one of the most talented actors in recent times, there are people who will try their level best to pull him down but the real talent will shine no matter what.

Prerna – Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is an out and out Kartik Aryan show and he is the best choice of the movie if anyone can replace Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya, it is none other than Kartik Aryan.

As we can see mostly the people are saying the performance of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie is a tight slap on the face of people who are trying to pull the actor down, what are your views on this and the performance of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Is Kartik Aaryan dating Kriti Sanon? Scroll down to know more

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Anees Bazmee Kiara Advani T Series Akshay Kumar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
DELICIOUS: Checkout what is in Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Mallika Nayak aka Sharda’s DABBA today!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.Also...
Oops! THIS strange girl claims to be girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, deets inside
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani post her separation...
Love, mystery and murder come together in upcoming Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller Aashiqana, directed and produced by Gul Khan from 6th June 2022 onwards
MUMBAI: In a story of a murder that entwines two bruised hearts, can fate bring them together to make one healing heart...
Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
SHOCKING! Krisha rushed to hospital after having wrong pills in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The drama series...
Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Latest Video