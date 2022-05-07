Audience verdict! Is Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera giving vibes of Katrina Kaif from Thugs of Hindustan

Netizens are comparing Vaani Kapoor from the movie Shamshera with Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan, we can sense that both the characters are similar with each other, here are the comments

Vaani Kapoor Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Shamshera is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of the Year. The movie which is directed by Karan Malhotra also has Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Datt along with the actor. Ever since the trailer of the movie is out the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the trailer and also to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to be seen in a double role for the first time.

The look of the actor Ranbir Kapoor also with the look of Sanjay Dutt are already the talk of the town. But along with the leading men the actress Vaani Kapoor has also managed to grab the attention of the fans with her few glimpses in the trailer.

No doubt actress Vani Kapoor is looking supremely hot in the trailer and the fans are really looking forward to see more of the actress in the movie. But there are few people who are comparing the actress Vaani Kapoor with Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan and saying that she will have similar things to do just like Katrina Kaif did in the movie Thugs of Hindustan.

Check out the comments below

Akanksha – Vaani Kapoor is one of the hot actresses from B Town and she will definitely have something different from what Katrina did in Thugs of Hindustan

Priya - I am getting vibe of Katrina Kaif from thugs of Hindustan looking at Vani Kapoor in the trailer, I really hope she has much role in the movie

Pritesh - I feel that she is just there for the sake of item numbers, just like Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan, the major portion of the movie will be about Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and she is just like a showpiece in the movie

Rahul - I strongly believe that Vaani Kapoor will not select any project just for the sake of item numbers and guest appearances, she definitely will have something more than what Katrina Kaif did in the movie Thugs of Hindustan

Well these are some of the comments coming from the side of netizens with regard to the comparison of Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera with Katrina Kaif Thugs of Hindustan.

What are your views on the actress Vaani Kapoor and how did you like the trailer of the movie Shamshera, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Katrina Kaif Thugs of Hindostan Yash Raj Films Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
