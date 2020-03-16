Audience verdict! Is Varun Sood wasted in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI: The family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is currently getting some amazing response from the fans.

This multistarrer family drama which is dealing with the complexity of relationships is directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is getting some beautiful response for its amazing storyline and some great performances delivered by the cast of the movie.

Another surprising factor of the movie was the actor Varun Sood who has surprised with his character, the fans are praising the actor Varun Sood with his amazing presence in the moving Jugjugg Jeeyo which is the Bollywood debut of the actor but on the other hand there are few people who are not happy with the character and the length of his character in the movie.

The actor had very less to contribute in the movie is what netizens are saying check out some of the comments

Prajakta- I am a huge fan of Varun Sood and I think so he had very less to offer in the movie, his character and role should have been more in the movie

Himesh - I think so Varun Sood has been wasted in the movie, this was his Bollywood debut and he should be shown more in the movie on the contrary, he had very less to offer in his Bollywood debut

Kailash – M No doubt making a Bollywood debut with a big banner like Dharma Production also the small character is enough, and I am very much happy with his character in the movie

Isha - I am completely disappointed with the portions and the scenes given to Varun Sood, he was less scenes in the movie and I was expecting more of him

Well these are some of the comments which are coming from the side of netizens with regard to the presence of the actor Varun Sood in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

What do you think did you like the character and the length of the character of the actor Varun Sood in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, do let us know in the comments section below.

