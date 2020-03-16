Audience Verdict! "We are just tired of fake reviews of Shamshera" says audience declaring some Shamshera a flop

MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading role was no doubt one of the much awaited movies of the Year 2022. It was 22nd July when the movie has hit the big screen and it got some mixed to negative response from the fans.

Upon the release of the movie we have seen many reviews of the movie which were declaring the movie a hit, whereas if you see the videos on social media, the comments fans on Twitter and other platform netizens have given a thumbs down

We have came across many fans and audience who have revealed that they are just tired of the fake reviews who are trying to say that the movie is a hit and they want a genuine reviews now.

Apeksha - I have seen the movie Shamshera and I have personally disiked it, it has nothing new to offer but have many reviews which have given more than three stars to the movie which is fake and wrong, god save us from the fake reviews

Priyanka - The movie is not more than two stars but there are many columns which has given more than three to four stars which is fake and it's now high time that we should not go by the fake reviews

Prajakta - I am tired of the fake reviews all over on social media, please do not deviate the audience by giving them fake reviews of the movie.

Kunal - Shamshera is one of the example of badly made movie and many people have praised the movie on social media which is not at all true please avoid reading fake reviews of the movie

Well these are some of the comments coming from the side of the audience with regard to the fake reviews which are floating around on social media for the movie Shamshera.

