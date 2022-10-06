Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj

There was a strong buzz much before the release of the movie Samrat Prithviraj, but the business of the movie is sloping downward, what do you think what is the reason

MUMBAI: Much before the release of the movie when the title was Prithviraj, the movie has been the talk of the town not only for the leading character Akshay Kumar but also for Manushi Chhillar for making her Bollywood debut. Later before the release of the movie the title vgot changed to Samrat Prithviraj and there was a strong buzz that the movie will definitely bring business.

But when the movie got released on 3rd June it was clashing with two other big movies Vikram which has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil and also movie Major which has Adivi Shesh and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading role. The movie Samrat Prithviraj collected around Rs.40 crores in 3 days as the weekend collection but post that it saw a major drop in terms of collection. We saw the movie went on to see a downward slope in terms of business.

What do you think is the real reason behind this, TellyChakkar got the opportunity to discuss with few audiences with regards to the movie Samrat Prithviraj and what actually went wrong with the movie.

Ekta - The movie is beautifully directed, I am an Akshay Kumar fan and I personally love him but the movie lacks Research is what I feel and it is not up to mark as a historical project should be.

Shruti - I think Akshay Kumar is the big misfit for the character Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the movie should have been made with Ranveer Singh or Sonu Sood as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Zaheer - The detailing of the movie was not done right there was the news that research took place for 18 years, but there was nothing shown in detail in the movie which took the makers 18 years for research.

Sakina - There are many loopholes in the movie for example Akshay Kumar was not the right choice for the character Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and also Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana had very little to offer in the movie in fact they were wasted in the movie.

Well these are some of the views of the audience as to what they have to give verdict on the movie Samrat Prithviraj, and what is the reason for the downfall of the movie.

What are your views, what is the real reason why the movie is facing the downward slope in terms of business, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

