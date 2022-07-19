Audience verdict! Why Rani Mukerji is always the protagonist in YRF’s women centric movies

Over the time we have seen only Rani Mukerji been the part of women centric movies coming from the side of production house Yash Raj Films, what do you think is the reason  

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 21:12
movie_image: 
OMG! Yash Raj Films promotes Nepotism they only cast Rani Mukerji in women centric movies

MUMBAI: With its amazing range of movies, production house Yash Raj Films has been winning the hearts of the fans. Yash Raj Films which is also addressed as YRF is no doubt one of the leading production houses in India. YRF is one such production who is known for its love and romance genre which have indeed created a strong mark at the box office of India.

Also over the time we have seen different actors participating in the movies which are coming from the side of the banner Yash Raj Films. But having said that, have you ever noticed one thing that Yash Raj Films have always taken only one actress when it comes to women centric movies.

Yes you heard right, we are talking about actress Rani Mukerji has always been the part of the women centric movies only coming from the side of the production house Yash Raj Films.

What do you think? Is it because she is the wife of producer Aditya Chopra who is the captain of the ship Yash Raj Films or is it something else. Or do you think it is because of the Talent of the actress Rani Mukerji is getting these movies and why Yash Raj Films are not giving women centric projects to any other actress other than Rani Mukerji, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the upcoming project of Yash Raj film titled Shamshera it has Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Datt, Vaani Kapoor and it is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

