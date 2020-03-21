News

Author Amish Tripathi's 'personal announcement' on divorce

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Author Amish Tripathi took to social media to make an announcement about his divorce. While the divorce decree was passed by the court in February, Tripathi has now made an official statement on Twitter. He also requested that his announcement be treated his "only and final public comment on this matter".

Titled "Personal Announcement", Tripathi's tweet reads: "With sadness and humility I am making a personal announcement. My wife of over 20 years, Preeti Vyas and I, had filed for divorce in 2019, and the court has passed the divorce decree in February 2020. The divorce was by mutual consent.

"The primary concern for both Preeti and me will remain our young son, Neel, We have kept him out of the media spotlight till now, and I request that you respect the privacy of both our families, as we navigate this new phase in our lives."

"I continue to respect Preeti as a wonderful mother to our son and a good friend to me. The nature of our relationship may have changed, but the regard and dignity at the foundation of it has not."

"Normally, in public, I largely speak of my work, and rarely about my private life. This statement has been issued since many were asking me questions on this subject. I would be grateful for your indulgence in respecting my request that this be treated as my only and final public comment on this matter. -Amish Tripathi."

SOURCE:  IANS

 

Tags Amish Tripathi Twitter Neel Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here