Avika Gor Shares Inspirational Insights on Empowerment and Representation in Entertainment for International Women's Day!

MUMBAI: As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, actress Avika Gor, known for her diverse roles and advocacy for women’s empowerment, shares her reflections on the occasion, offering profound insights into its significance and the role of women in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on the essence of International Women’s Day, Avika remarks, “Every International Women's Day, I have been consistently invited to various events across India for many years now. It's truly remarkable to witness the fervent celebrations on Women's Day, as they inspire younger generations and underscore the significance of honoring women. At these events, I have the privilege of representing the industry and discussing the pivotal role women play within it. It's incredible to engage with diverse perspectives and hear individuals from various industries share their insights on women's contributions. These gatherings serve as a testament to the collective efforts aimed at recognizing and empowering women in society”.

Speaking about the female figures that have inspired her, she shared, “When reflecting on individuals in the industry whose journeys have deeply resonated with me, Kajol stands out prominently. Her authenticity and refusal to conform to the rat race have been truly inspiring. Kajol's deliberate choice of roles reflects her commitment to her own unique path. Observing her genuine demeanor in interviews has consistently taught me the value of staying true to oneself, regardless of expectations. Priyanka Chopra is another figure whose journey has profoundly influenced me. Beyond them, women like Ekta Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar have also left an indelible mark on my aspirations”.

Opening up about the contributions of entertainment industry, empowering women and breaking stereotypes! She answered, “In our industry, there is ample acknowledgment of women, exemplified by gestures such as Shahrukh Khan ensuring that his heroines' names appear before his in film credits. These seemingly small acts wield significant influence. Personally, as someone who consistently portrays narratives centered on women, I take pride in the characters I have chosen to embody. Each role reflects strength and serves as inspiration for individuals in their own lives. These deliberate selections resonate deeply with me and reinforce the importance of portraying empowering female characters in the entertainment industry”.