Awaiting! “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take time” says director Anees Bazmee as the team still working on its script

MUMBAI: After delivering a stellar hit in the form of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as far as box-office figures are concerned, director Anees Bazmee is set to embark on his next directorial. He has set the benchmark high and while fans are eagerly waiting for his next announcement, they want Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the director has spilled the beans on it.

Anees has said that the third installment of the horror comedy will take some time. He told a news portal, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will take time. We are still in the writing process so can’t say when it will be released.’ The director who has given us hits like ‘Welcome’, ‘Ready’ and ‘Singh is Kinng’, has now given the fans hope that the film will be out for sure if not this then next year hopefully. While the 2nd installment featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, let’s wait and watch who will star in the third part.

Speaking of his film Section 108, Anees added, “It is a very beautifully written film. I loved the story of the film so much and that is the reason I got associated with the film. It is a very gripping and interesting story. Nawazuddin is a very fantastic actor and I love his work. So I am happy to be working with him.” The film is directed by Rashik Khan and will be presented by Bazmee.

