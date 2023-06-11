Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’

MUMBAI: On January 23, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the cricket player KL Rahul at Suniel Shetty's land in Khandala. Before getting married, they spent four years dating. For a number of reasons, they are the 'IT' couple in town. Athiya celebrated her 31st birthday on November 5. Her beloved spouse KL Rahul posted a cute picture of her on social media. Later on, the actress responded to it as well.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty often give major couple goals. When they're together, they are the cutest and funniest people. The cricket player wished Athiya a lovely birthday on social media on November 5. At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India was playing South Africa, so he was unable to spend the day with her. He posted a picture of Athiya giving him a tight hug and remarked, "Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole. Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul. Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home. Happy birthday, wifey. love you (sic)."

The post that KL Rahul penned for Athiya Shetty overwhelmed her. "Love you, miss you so much (sic)," she said in his post's comment area. She reposted the image on her Instagram stories with the caption, "My whole world (sic)."

In 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul crossed paths via a mutual friend. It's said that they connected right away and became buddies. After they shared their adorable pictures on social media, rumors of their romance went viral online. While Athiya and Rahul did officially declare their love on Instagram, neither of them publicly discussed their personal lives.

On January 23, 2023, they were ultimately married at Suniel Shetty's estate in Khandala. There were close friends and family members present at the low-key ceremony.

