Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together during a wonderful dinner date in the city. Director Shakun Batra of Gehraiyan and Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan joined the rumored pair.

Shweta is seen leaving the place first in the viral footage, talking to a friend as she does so. Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shakun Batra quickly followed her. The Gehraiyaan actor stopped midway as Navya and Shakun left the venue, as shown in the video, while Siddhant and Navya appeared to be deep in conversation. Later, Siddhant returned to join them as they headed away from the place.

(Also read: Amazing! Navya Naveli Nanda reflects on her legacy as a Nanda-Bachchan, addresses criticism about the privilege; Says 'Not Solely My Responsibility’)

Navya looked amazing in a bodycon, slitted navy-blue dress for the event. She had her hair parted. She had a handbag with her accessories. Siddhant dressed in an all-black outfit.

It has long been rumoured that Navya and Siddhant are dating. The two were seen dancing together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, which is when the rumours first surfaced. However, no information on this relationship has been verified.

In terms of his career, Siddhant debuted as an actor in 2017 alongside Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, and Vivek Oberoi in the first season of the Indian Web series 'Inside Edge' on Amazon Prime Video. He participated in the program's second season as well. As the MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Siddhant became well-known. In 'Gehraiyaan,' he costarred with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant costarring alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Along with Malavika Mohanan, he has 'Yudhra'.

(Also read: What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid-day