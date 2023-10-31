Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan

It has long been rumoured that Navya and Siddhant are dating. The two were seen dancing together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, which is when the rumours first surfaced. However, no information on this relationship has been verified.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 12:19
movie_image: 
Navya Naveli Nanda

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together during a wonderful dinner date in the city. Director Shakun Batra of Gehraiyan and Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan joined the rumored pair.

Shweta is seen leaving the place first in the viral footage, talking to a friend as she does so. Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shakun Batra quickly followed her. The Gehraiyaan actor stopped midway as Navya and Shakun left the venue, as shown in the video, while Siddhant and Navya appeared to be deep in conversation. Later, Siddhant returned to join them as they headed away from the place.

(Also read: Amazing! Navya Naveli Nanda reflects on her legacy as a Nanda-Bachchan, addresses criticism about the privilege; Says 'Not Solely My Responsibility’)

Navya looked amazing in a bodycon, slitted navy-blue dress for the event. She had her hair parted. She had a handbag with her accessories. Siddhant dressed in an all-black outfit.

It has long been rumoured that Navya and Siddhant are dating. The two were seen dancing together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, which is when the rumours first surfaced. However, no information on this relationship has been verified.

In terms of his career, Siddhant debuted as an actor in 2017 alongside Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chadha, and Vivek Oberoi in the first season of the Indian Web series 'Inside Edge' on Amazon Prime Video. He participated in the program's second season as well. As the MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Siddhant became well-known. In 'Gehraiyaan,' he costarred with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant costarring alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Along with Malavika Mohanan, he has 'Yudhra'.

(Also read: What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Mid-day

Siddhanth Chaturvedi Navya Naveli Nanda Shweta Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Agastya Nanda Nikhil Nanda Gehraiyaan Gully Boy Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie News Sevenoaks School TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 12:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sweet! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Himanshi Parashar celebrates her birthday on sets of her show, check it out
MUMBAI: Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, made her Hindi TV show debut with 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. She has worked in...
Wow: Anupamaa actor Sagar parekh aka Samar wishes the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; calls it ‘a new phase of an evergreen chapter…’
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today.Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO REVIEW! The fourth generation of show is a visual spectacle along with an interesting storyline
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for it's new journey soon.The...
Interesting! Salman Khan to unveil the trailer of the movie Farrey on THIS date, check it out
MUMBAI: Farrey is an upcoming film that marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. It also...
Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together during a wonderful dinner date in the city....
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama catches Romil watching adult movie; Malti Devi decides to take the responsibility of Pakhi’s pregnancy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Interesting! Salman Khan to unveil the trailer of the movie Farrey on THIS date, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Interesting! Salman Khan to unveil the trailer of the movie Farrey on THIS date, check it out
The Ladykiller
Must read! "The trailer looks good but why Arjun Kapoor?" Trailer of The Ladykiller gets mixed reaction from the fans and audience, check out the comments below
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives 'U' certification after CBFC clears two teasers; Details here!
Badshah
Shocking! Rapper Badshah gets summoned by ED in an online betting app case; Know here more details!
Sonakshi Rawat
Hawwt! These clicks of actress Sonakshi Rawat are just too hot to handle
Ananya
Wow! This wholesome photodump posted by Ananya Panday gives a sneak peek into the fun birthday celebrations of the actress