Awe! Saba Azad gets candid about her partner Hrithik Roshan, Biggest cheerleader for her

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are frequently observed in public, and their social media followers adore the photographs and videos that feature them. Both Hrithik and Saba have not publicly acknowledged or spoken about their relationship. It is obvious that the two are deeply in love with one another from their lunch dates to their vacations.
MUMBAI: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad is one of the most talked-about couples in the film industry. The two are frequently observed in public, and their social media followers adore the photographs and videos that feature them. Both Hrithik and Saba have not publicly acknowledged or spoken about their relationship. It is obvious that the two are deeply in love with one another from their lunch dates to their vacations.

Also read: Really! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to live-in together? Actor purchases a luxurious house to move-in with his girlfriend

With their PDAs, Hrithik and Saba give a major couple goals. Hrithik appears to be her biggest supporter as he even gave her web program, 'Who's Your Gynac,' glowing praise. Even in a story he published, he stated, 'Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears (red heart emoticons). And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one.'

Saba hinted at Hrithik in an interview by referring to him as her biggest supporter. She answered her companion when asked about her biggest cheerleader. Saba even expressed her deepest feelings about the attention she receives in her private life and said that she is a private person who rarely leaves the house. She enjoys spending time at home, so the idea of leaving it at first worried her. In a way she had never experienced before, her private life was made public.

Saba even posted a series of images on social media with the comment, "Eating delicious food." It reads, ‘Image by @hrithikroshan who has a special talent for catching me mid-bite. can’t complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!!'

Saba is now making headlines for her ramp walk and on-stage singing performance for a fashion show. The actress lashed back at the harsh criticism she received from online users.

Also read: Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life
 

Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Argentina Buenos Aires Couple goals Bollywood TellyChakkar Fighter Deepika Padukone Rocket Boys Modern Love Mumbai
