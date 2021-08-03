Awesome! After their reunion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plans a SPECIAL trip for his FAMILY! Deets INSIDE

MUMBAI: Over the years, several Bollywood couples have parted ways and the latest edition to the list were Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya were lucky to reunite after their marriage hit rock bottom. The two were on the verge of separation, but luckily, a few months back the couple reunited.

Now, as their children, Shora and Yaani, are packing their bags for Dubai to pursue further education, Nawazuddin and Aaliya decided to spend some quality time with them. After their reunion, it will be their first outing together.

While speaking to a leading daily, Aaliya informed that they will be booking the tickets soon as the admission formalities are done. She shared that the kids would stay back while the couple will return after spending some days together.

Earlier, only Aaliya was supposed to travel but in a change of events, they planned a family trip.

On the decision of sending children to Dubai, the mother of two informed that the kids were not enjoying their online studies and wished to attend classrooms. Aaliya said that in the near future, classroom studies don't look like a possibility in India.

According to her, online classes don’t impart the same education as a real classroom does. “They are not enjoying studies online, my children’s body language has changed.”, she added.

On the arrangements made in Dubai, Aaliya revealed that her niece stays in the city and they also have a very good caretaker. “So, even if I come to India off and on for any work or to meet Nawaz, it won’t be a problem.”, she said.

After his Dubai trip, the actor will depart for London to shoot for Heropanti 2.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead. As the dates for the shoot have not been finalised, Nawaz might return to Mumbai and then take a flight to London.

