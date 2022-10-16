Awesome! From Ajay Devgn’s Thank God to Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, here is a list of films that will light up your Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated and vibrant festivals of India, where people get the much needed time to spend with family and friends. This is also a time when people catch up on the latest released movies of their favorite stars in theaters.

Makers have been racing against time to get their spectacular films ready by Diwali and here is a list of films that will make your festival of lights extra special!

Thank God

Ajay Devgn has transitioned from an actor to producer and director. He will be seen this time as the lead and as ‘God’ in the upcoming film Thank God that will hit cinemas on 25th October. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar has been one of the busiest stars in Bollywood with multiple releases every 2 months. While his last release Raksha Bandhan was widely appreciated, he is now all set to be seen as an archaeologist in Ram Setu. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God on 25th October.

Prince

The sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil film Prince also stars Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka and will hit cinemas on 21st October 2022

Sardar

Tamil film Sardar will star South superstar Karthi, who plays a double role. This actioner will hit cinemas on 21st October

Ori Devuda

This Telugu film will feature Vishwak Sen in the lead along with actress Mithila Palkar, Venkatesh Daggubati and Asha Bhat. This too shall be released on 21st October 2022.

Ginna

This Telugu language film stars Vishnu Manchu and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in the lead. It is also scheduled to hit cinemas on 21st October 2022.

With so many films releasing on the Diwali weekend, fans will have a tough time choosing, what to watch.

