Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash

While fans are awaiting his next projects, the Badshah of Bollywood is all set to bring in his birthday on 2nd November and the preparations are in full swing!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
SRK

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed box office king and has delivered not one but 2 blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawan. While fans are awaiting his next projects, the Badshah of Bollywood is all set to bring in his birthday on 2nd November and the preparations are in full swing!

Also Read-WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, "No SRK No Don"

SRK is planning a grand bash for his 58th birthday, and why not, he truly deserves it with back to back successful films! As per reports among the attendees of the party will include Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Atlee, Alia Bhatt, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, Suhana’s girl friends, The Archies cast and many more. 

Salman Khan who was seen in SRK’s Pathaan is also expected to attend the bash. The venue is said to be Bandra Kurla Complex but that is yet to be confirmed and so is the guest list.

Also Read-EXCITING! Shah Rukh Khan has finally made a comeback and will make a huge splash next year; here is everything about the stars' upcoming projects

As always his fans will flock to his residence Mannat in Bandra to wish the actor and get a glimpse of him. His birthday bash too will surely be star studded one!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

