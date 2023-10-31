Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed box office king and has delivered not one but 2 blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawan. While fans are awaiting his next projects, the Badshah of Bollywood is all set to bring in his birthday on 2nd November and the preparations are in full swing!

SRK is planning a grand bash for his 58th birthday, and why not, he truly deserves it with back to back successful films! As per reports among the attendees of the party will include Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Atlee, Alia Bhatt, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, Suhana’s girl friends, The Archies cast and many more.

Salman Khan who was seen in SRK’s Pathaan is also expected to attend the bash. The venue is said to be Bandra Kurla Complex but that is yet to be confirmed and so is the guest list.

As always his fans will flock to his residence Mannat in Bandra to wish the actor and get a glimpse of him. His birthday bash too will surely be star studded one!

