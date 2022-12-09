Awesome! Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the paps as she was spotted in the city; is it the Brahmastra effect?

MUMBAI :Also read: Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema

Brahmastra part One: Shiva is now released in theaters and even though it opened to mixed reviews, the advanced bookings on the show were flooded and almost full for the weekend. The film is enjoying a tremendous success at the box-office and the audience is floored with VFX in the film.

Alia Bhatt too seems elated with this news and after a lot of delay, the film finally hit the big screens to enjoy a good run despite the boycott trend. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paps on Sunday with a big grin on her face.

She was seen posing for the paparazzi while sitting in the car and very graciously apologized for the same.

The film is receiving a good response and is showering immense love on the film that stars biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the leads in the film. The audience went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in the film.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir and Ayan even visited a theatre to see the audience reaction and interacted with them. Ranbir was all praises for Ayan and said that he deserved the greatest applause and that he hasn’t seen so many people who put in as much dedication as Ayan does. He also expressed his gratitude for the fans.

