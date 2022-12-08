Awesome! Are rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returning with another film after ‘Shershaah’?

In one of the comments, one of the users asked about their second collaboration together and both of them replied, “We are hoping too (to do a film).. very soon.” While the audience loved their chemistry in the first film, it is obvious that they would want the couple to reunite for another venture.

MUMBAI: Also read:Must Watch! This is how Sidharth Malhotra reacts to paps when being clicked at the airport with Kaira Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had starred together in ‘Shershaah’ that turned out a major success for both the actors and Sidharth and Kiara received a lot of praise for their performance in the film. The film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his lady love Dimple Cheema in the film.

Recently the film completed a year and during the live sessions, they were seen sharing memories from the films. They recalled their time in Kargil and their experience of meeting the late Captain’s family. The rumoured couple also revealed how nervous they were since the film was a biopic.

The actors have an interesting line-up on the work front and Kiara is still basking in the success of her films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Also read: Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post

Credits: Times Of India

 

TellychakkarTeam

About Author

