Awesome! From being Menacing Villains to Endearing Romance Stars; These Bollywood Actors have the roles Nailed down to a T

Bollywood has given Indian Cinema many gems and actors who have shared their magic on-screen. The audience has gifted these celebrities with immense stardom for their contribution and has loved watching them on-screen.

While the audience has loved a chocolate boy with a good guy image and soft looks who stares at you with moon in his eyes, a danger streak in the most threatening villain has always been welcome. These actors are best known for their versatility in nailing any role, be it that of a romance star or a menacing villain.

1. Sanjay Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath gave a pathbreaking performance and his roles as gangsters in Vaastav and Munna Bhai, the comical extortionist, are unforgettable. He did get his fair share of romantic roles in films like Saajan, Rocky where the fans enjoyed seeing him in a softer avatar.

2. Ranveer Singh

While Ranveer is amongst the most talented actors in Bollywood and he can stick to mainstream and safe characters, he took up the role of Allauddin Khilji in Padmavat and nailed it to the T. It was perfect to see that wild and menacing look in his kohl-covered eyes that wanted a prize and went crazy for it.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the eternal Romance star of Bollywood and being the kIng of Romance hasn’t been easy when he too took some unconventional roles where he had to be the Baddy. He is very well known for his negative avatars in Darr, Anjaam and Baazigar.

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has played the romantic hero many times. One of his iconic performances was Dhadkan, where he is still remembered for his role of Ram. However, his role in Ajnabee where he framed his friend for murder was something that took everyone by a surprise.

5. Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab is well known for the ‘guy next door’ kinda roles in Hum Tum and Kal Ho Na Ho and also for his stellar skills in being the villain in films like Omkara. Now, he will soon be seen in another negative role in the film Adipurush that also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

