Awesome! Check out Amyra Dastur’s sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation

MUMBAI: Koi Jaane Na and Made in China fame actress Amyra Dastur is currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actress has been sharing sizzling bikini pictures from her vacay. Recently, Amyra shared a set of bikini pictures on her social media handle from her vacation.

Also read: Amyra Dastur: If a film doesn't do well I get ready for the next

Taking to her social media account, Amyra shared her super hot bikini picture. In the post, she was seen posing backward while sitting on the sea rope swing in the middle of the water. Amyra wore a beautiful white two-piece while looking at the sunset. She captioned the picture as, "Nature’s farewell kiss of the night."

Amyra shared yet another hot picture on her social media handle. In the picture, she was seen stylishly posing while wearing a white bikini. She captioned the picture as, "Tan skin, Salty hair, Barefeet, Ocean air."

In yet another picture that the Prassthanam fame actress shared on her Instagram, Amyra raises the factor in a stylish sky blue and green bikini. In the picture, she was seen taking a walk at the beach.

The actress flaunts her sexy figure as she poses in this pink bikini. She paired her looks with black sunglasses. Amyra captioned one of the pictures as, "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free."

On the work front, Amyra Dastur was last seen in the movie Koi Jaane Na where she shared the screen with Kunal Kapoor, Vidya Malvade, Ashwini Kalsekar, and a few others. The actress will be next seen in the Tamil film Bagheera which will be an adult psychological thriller. The film will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by R. V. Bharathan. She will be also seen in the web series Dongri To Dubai.

What do you have to say about Amyra’s stunning bikini pictures from her vacation in the Maldives? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read:WOW! Amyra Dastur makes our Thursday morning more beautiful by sharing a sizzling picture of herself while enjoying a floating breakfast in Maldives