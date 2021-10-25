AWESOME! Check out pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's stunning villa in Maldives that costs Rs 2.7 lakh a night

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular and adorable couples in B-town.

The two are vacationing in the Maldives with their children Misha and Zain. Meanwhile, Mira is keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures from her vacation on Instagram. The family is having a great time at a luxury resort in the scenic holiday destination.

For their vacation, the couple chose to stay at the luxurious Soneva Resort with their children. Some pictures of this gorgeous property have been shared on the official social media handle of the resort. And, according to the information available on the resort's site, it offers luxurious villas, water retreats and island retreats, with one to four bedrooms, all of which 'have private pools, and most feature waterslides into the lagoon and a retractable roof over the master bedroom.' Also, their water reserves and island reserves that have one to four bedrooms, are slightly larger than their original overwater villas and are 'located steps from the beach', and include 'private pools and expansive indoor and outdoor living space'.

The price of a villa at Soneva resort starts at Rs 1.43 lakh per night and can go up to Rs 2.7 lakh. And for a bigger group, one can also get an entire villa with multiple bedrooms, a huge pool and private beach access for Rs 15 lakh/night.

Check out some pictures of the stunning property the couple has been spending their time at in the Maldives.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA