AWESOME! Check out these HOT and SIZZLING looks of Sagarika Ghatge

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan, is one of the most popular actresses in B-town.

The pretty lady rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. Sagarika played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. Her performance in the sports film garnered appreciation from all corners. While the film ‘Chak De! India’ stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men's national field-hockey team, Sagarika is seen as a hockey player.

Also read: Wow! THIS is what happened when Sagarika Ghatge shot the FIRST ‘Chak De! India’ scene with Shah Rukh Khan

Sagarika Ghatge is also popular on social media. She has an impressive number of followers on Instagram. The Bollywood actress has shared some hot and sizzling photos of herself that will give you major fashion goals. Be it western outfits or ethnic wear, she looks gorgeous in all. Check out some of her pictures below.

Do you like Sagarika Ghatge’s fashion game? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, in addition to Chak De! India, Sagarika Ghatge also acted in the National Award-winning film Irada. Her other film projects include Rush, Fox, and Miley Naa Miley Hum to name a few. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services. The actress showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: FABULOUS! Sagarika Ghatge sets major style goals, shows how to flaunt a POLKA DOT DRESS elegantly