Awesome! Check out Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding pictures

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey got married to her fiancée Sheetal Thakur on the 14th of February 2021. The couple opted for the registered marriage in the presence of their family members only. Vikrant took to his social media account to share this joyous moment of his life with his fans. The newlyweds made their relationship official yesterday 18th February by tying the knot in a traditional ceremony.

Vikrant took to his social media handle where he shared the first official pictures from his wedding. He captioned the pictures as सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.

Check out the pictures here:

Talking about the pictures, in the first picture, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were seen all smiles as they pose for the lensmen holding each other hands.

In the second picture, It seems that it was clicked when the couple was taking their seven pheras. Vikrant can be seen walking ahead of Sheetal while holding her hand.

In the third picture, the lensmen captured some light moments between the couple during their traditional wedding ceremony.

As soon as Vikrant shared the pictures on Instagram, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. The first one to react to the pictures was Vikrant’s Haseen Dillruba’s co-star Taapsee Pannu. She wrote Finally ! So so happy for both of you with three heart emojis. Vikrant’s fans also started commenting on the post. One user wrote Congratulations bablu bhaiyaa while one different user said, God bless you both with lots of happiness and a great life. An Another fans took to his post and said, Congrats lots of happiness is coming.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is currently promoting his upcoming film Love Hostel. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film is all set to premiere on 25th February on Zee5. Apart from this film, Vikrant will also be seen in the movies like Yaar Jigri and Forensic. The star will also be seen in the movie Mumbaikar where he will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar.

