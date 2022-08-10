Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024

MUMBAI: We all know how well the film Pathaan did at the box office. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padkone, became one of the highest growing films this year. Similarly, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger action franchise has a huge fan following and is successful.

Now, the film Pathaan Vs Tiger will bring the best of both worlds together in one film. While Salman Khan and SRK will play the leads in the film, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will play their leading ladies respectively. The ladies will most likely begin shooting for the film in January next year i.e 2024. An official announcement for the same is awaited though.

Deepika and Katrina will reportedly begin shooting for the film in January 2024. Looks like YRF’s Spy Universe is about to get bigger and more exciting in the coming years.

Pathaan meanwhile has already grossed 1,050.3 crore (US$130 million) worldwide so far.

