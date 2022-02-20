Awesome! From gyming to proper diet, here is the fitness regime you should know about superstar Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the superstars who enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also overseas. The superstar is well known for two things, apart from his films – his bodybuilding and his penchant for controversy. Even at the age of 56, he is keeping his body like a well-oiled machine.

The Bollywood superstar’s perfectly muscled body is the envy of fitness enthusiasts. His obsession with fitness has helped him slow down the age blues. While he stays an inspiration for all the fitness enthusiasts, he helped many younger celebs in the industry-from Arjun Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha – to get in shape.

Even on a busy schedule, Salman Khan manages to squeeze in at least an hour or two of gymming every day, sometimes even after midnight. His workout routine involves, a combination of exercises like bench presses, weight training, treadmill, sit-ups and push-ups, circuit training, and planks.

Dabangg Khan also takes a day off from his workout to rest his body. He also loves cycling. Often, he is seen in and around the city cycling on road during his free days. Cycling is a good way to keep the heart healthy and fit. He can cycle for 3 hours straight. As per The Health Site.com, Salman eats egg whites and low-fat milk for breakfast. For lunch, he usually includes five chapatis, grilled vegetables, and fresh green salads. As for dinner, he prefers eating egg whites, with fish rich in Omega-3 or chicken with a serving of vegetable soup.

Salman Khan also likes to eat clean. Even though he loves feasting on desi khana, he does keep nutrition and health in mind. He also made significant cutbacks on sugary and processed foods. Not just that he also stay away from protein supplements, steroids, and advises his fans to do so too.

Reportedly, Salman gave advice to all the young fitness enthusiasts, “Nowadays, there is a trend of taking steroids but it’s really a wrong trend. I feel no one should use these. In fact, a lot of people misuse steroids, which is really bad for their bodies because they can damage your liver and kidney. There are a lot of people who have died doing exercises in the gym because of heart failure. So, it is not the right thing to do at all.”

Another piece of advice that Salman gives to fitness enthusiasts is, “Whenever you get the time, you should do your workout. I get free time after lunch break or after dinner, in the morning, or in between the shots. Whenever I get time, I exercise one body part. Sometimes, I exercise the stomach, chest, or legs, because I don’t have the time to spend an hour or two in the gym. Wherever I spot a small place, I start doing exercises. I think you need gym equipment to do your exercise but if it’s not there, you can go for traditional forms of exercise.”

