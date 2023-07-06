Awesome! This is India’s richest comedian, and it’s not Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever or Rajpal Yadav, read on to know who

While Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Paresh Rawal are the popular ones, there is another comedian who tops the list to be named the richest.
Johnny Lever

MUMBAI:  It is truly a tough job to make people laugh and no one knows it better than comedians. They take their responsibility of entertaining audiences very seriously! These comedians are also paid a hefty amount. While Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Paresh Rawal are the popular ones, there is another comedian who tops the list to be named the richest.

Here is the list of the 5 richest comedians in India

Brahmanandam

South actor Brahmanandam has a massive fan following. The actor’s brilliant comic timing has made him a well-known name all over India. The Pokiri actor reportedly charges around 1-2 Crores per movie and has assets that are worth Rs 350 crores.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma became a household name with his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He reportedly has assets worth Rs 300 crores.

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is one of the most famous comedians. He began his journey into showbiz in the 80s and can still give any new comedian a run for their money. He reportedly owns assets worth Rs 250 Crores.

Paresh Rawal

Be it serious roles or comedy roles, Paresh Rawal has entertained his fans through different kinds of roles. His comedy roles in Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and many more are still remembered. His assets amount to Rs 93 crores.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav’s performance in films like Hungama, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, etc have won millions of hearts. The actor owns assets worth 50 Crores. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

Kapil Sharma Johnny Lever Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav Kenniganti Brahmanandam South News Baazigar Zwigato Sanju Garam Masala
