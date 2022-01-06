Awesome! Ismail Darbar shares a heartwarming story about his experience with late singer KK

MUMBAI: India is mourning the loss of the great singer, KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) and we are getting to hear many stories about his legendary life. He gave us some unforgettable music and legacy will always be a part of the Hindi Music Industry. He passed away at the age of 53.

‘Tadap Tadap’ is one such remarkable song by him and it is undebatable to put forth, that it will remain one of the top-most songs that describes devastation to the T.

The composer of the song, Ismail Darbar has recalled his experience of working with the late singer and said that he was immediately charmed by the singer’s ‘masoomiyat’ when he worked with him for the first time.

Reportedly, KK was hesitant to sing it which then went on to become an evergreen melody of his. Years later when KK came to Ismail he said, “Ismail bhai aap mujh se koi bhi gaana mat gavao (Ismail bhai you don’t need to give me another song). You have given me unimaginable success with just one song. I have sung so many songs over the years, but I have never had a show where the audience hasn’t asked for Tadap Tadap on the loop.”

As Darbar said, the song was sung by KK at 4 am. He went to meet with the singer at 4 in the studio and told him that the tune was ready to sing. Darbar also revealed how the song wasn’t originally for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and that he didn’t even have enough money to pay the singer when he recorded it.

The death of the singer has shook the audience and many celebrities came forward to express their grief.

Credits: BollywoodLife