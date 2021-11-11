AWESOME! Natasa Stankovic enjoying WATER SPORT in this VIDEO is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry and she made sure to work on her skills so that she can make a career here. The glamorous diva garnered everyone’s attention with her amazing dancing skills and style statements.

She is quite active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos that are absolutely not to be missed. She has yet again come up with a video and it is super interesting. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying a water sport in Dubai.

Well, the video sees Natasa Stankovic enjoying jet skiing. Tagging her better half Hardik Pandya and cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, she wrote in the caption, “#jetskilovers” While the actress can be seen enjoying the water sport, Ishan and Shreyas can be seen jumping into the waters. Looks like it was Hardik Pandya who captured the moments and it seems they had a gala time. Check out the video below.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then the celebrity couple has been setting major relationship goals by sharing glimpses from their life.

