Awesome! Netizens are super excited as Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda visit Zoya Akhtar's office

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were spotted in Mumbai along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. As they got photographed together, fans were quick to speculate about an upcoming project with them in the leads.

The audience is eager for their debut. Suhana looked beautiful in the casual avatar, while fans couldn't have a proper glimpse of star boy Agastya Nanda.

Have a look.

As per reports, Suhana and Agastya will be making their debut with the remake of Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Zoya had said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Set in the 1960s, it will be a live-action musical set and will introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. Then, it was speculated that the project will star Suhana, Agastya, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

