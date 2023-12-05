Awesome! Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 15:05
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days ago, it was reported that they will be getting engaged in Delhi on 13th May 2023, and it looks like the reports might turn out to be true.

Also Read- Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Now looks like Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra will be part of the engagement. A source told an entertainment portal, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

As per reports, Parineeti will be wearing an exclusive outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. Talking further about the theme of the occasion, the source said, “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach (dance), gaana (music) and dhoom (celebrations). The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

A source close to the couple said that Parineeti and Raghav will get married in October this year. The source further added, “Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

Parineeti was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchaai. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- NDTV

 

 

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Manish Malhotra CAPSULE GILL Chamkila Shiddat 2 Saina The Girl On The Train Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 15:05

