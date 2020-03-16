Awesome! Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh join hands for new project

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have come up with several films and won over the hearts of the audience with their work.

After entertaining the audience with some hit films, the two are joining hands again. They are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with Sooryavanshi and their much-anticipated flick Cirkus. Sooryavanshi, which was a powerhouse of a cast included the trio Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh along Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The action-packed thriller was enjoyed by the audience crossing Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The two, as per the reports of ANI, took to their social media handles on Thursday and shared a sneak peek of their upcoming commercial entertainer. Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time it is no exception. The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shetty-style, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come. "Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai!" Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle. While sharing the same video, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! @itsrohitshetty."

Fans are super excited about their new project. One fan wrote, “Sir New Movie Ki Hardik shubhkamnaye (heart emoji).” While another commented, “Too good! (heart emoji) (fire emoji).” “Wow maybe my fav of you yet bravo (heart emoji),” said another. Another fan also penned, "The best are back." "I am waiting for this (heart emoji)," said a fan. Another wrote in excitement, "Rohveer are back (heart emoji) (fire emoji)."

