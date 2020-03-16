Awesome! Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh join hands for new project

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have come up with several films and won over the hearts of the audience with their work. After entertaining the audience with some hit films, the two are joining hands again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 19:52
movie_image: 
Awesome! Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh join hands for new project

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have come up with several films and won over the hearts of the audience with their work. 

After entertaining the audience with some hit films, the two are joining hands again. They are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with Sooryavanshi and their much-anticipated flick Cirkus. Sooryavanshi, which was a powerhouse of a cast included the trio Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh along Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The action-packed thriller was enjoyed by the audience crossing Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. 

ALSO READ: Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

The two, as per the reports of ANI, took to their social media handles on Thursday and shared a sneak peek of their upcoming commercial entertainer. Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time it is no exception. The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shetty-style, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come. "Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai!" Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle. While sharing the same video, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! @itsrohitshetty." 

Fans are super excited about their new project. One fan wrote, “Sir New Movie Ki Hardik shubhkamnaye (heart emoji).” While another commented, “Too good! (heart emoji) (fire emoji).” “Wow maybe my fav of you yet bravo (heart emoji),” said another. Another fan also penned, "The best are back." "I am waiting for this (heart emoji)," said a fan. Another wrote in excitement, "Rohveer are back (heart emoji) (fire emoji)."

Check out the post here.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions

CREDIT:  DNAINDIA

Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh Cirkus Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgan Katrina Kaif Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 19:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must Watch! Akshara gives two options to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Shocking! Kangana’s Dhaakad falls flat at the box-office, finds no buyers on OTT and Satellite
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Interesting! Gehna proved wrong again and again, gets fed up of blind Surya
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episode has a...
Awesome! Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh join hands for new project
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have come up with several films and won over the hearts of the audience with...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram loses his trust on Priya and her family
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.Also read - ...
Exclusive! “The decision whether to continue with MBBS studies was not easy, my family has been very supportive” Manushi Chhillar
MUMBAI: Beauty queen and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kangana’s Dhaakad falls flat at the box-office, finds no buyers on OTT and Satellite
Shocking! Kangana’s Dhaakad falls flat at the box-office, finds no buyers on OTT and Satellite
Latest Video