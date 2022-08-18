Awesome! Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal’s next instalment; hopes to start working on it soon

MUMBAI: Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Check out the Top-two contestants of the show

‘Golmaal’ is amongst the most successful film-franchises made in Bollywood and director Rohit Shetty doesn’t fail to bring in his mass entertainers with utmost zeal to the big screen. The last instalment of Golmaal series was a hit too and now the director confirms the next instalment.

In an interview with another news portal, Rohit confirmed that Golmaal will happen again. It could be right after Singham or after another year after that but the filmmaker enjoys that space and wants to keep making the ‘Golmaal’ as long as he makes films.

The director added that he is happy sticking to his brand of cinema with the cop-universe films, his mass entertainers like ‘Golmaal’ and soon ‘Cirkus’ will be joining them soon. Even as the industry is in the midst of a chaos, he says that his team and him are still calm as they make larger than life, commercial and multi-genre films and keep rolling the cinema they believe in.

Rohit added that due to the pandemic, there was a big backlog and he couldn’t start with ‘Golmaal’ just yet as the pandemic had shifted everything. Now, since everything is fine, he hopes to start working on the film soon.

Rohit Shetty is also set to make his big OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.

