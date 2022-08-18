Awesome! Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal’s next instalment; hopes to start working on it soon

In an interview with another news portal, Rohit confirmed that Golmaal will happen again. It could be right after Singham or after another year after that but the filmmaker enjoys that space and wants to keep making the ‘Golmaal’ as long as he makes films.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 23:13
movie_image: 
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Check out the Top-two contestants of the show

‘Golmaal’ is amongst the most successful film-franchises made in Bollywood and director Rohit Shetty doesn’t fail to bring in his mass entertainers with utmost zeal to the big screen. The last instalment of Golmaal series was a hit too and now the director confirms the next instalment.

In an interview with another news portal, Rohit confirmed that Golmaal will happen again. It could be right after Singham or after another year after that but the filmmaker enjoys that space and wants to keep making the ‘Golmaal’ as long as he makes films.

The director added that he is happy sticking to his brand of cinema with the cop-universe films, his mass entertainers like ‘Golmaal’ and soon ‘Cirkus’ will be joining them soon. Even as the industry is in the midst of a chaos, he says that his team and him are still calm as they make larger than life, commercial and multi-genre films and keep rolling the cinema they believe in.

Rohit added that due to the pandemic, there was a big backlog and he couldn’t start with ‘Golmaal’ just yet as the pandemic had shifted everything. Now, since everything is fine, he hopes to start working on the film soon.

Rohit Shetty is also set to make his big OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma leaves behind Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan to top the list as the most popular non–fiction personalities; Rubina Dilaik and Faisu enter the list

Credits: Times of India

Golmaal Golmaal Returns Golmaal 3 Golmaal Again Rohit Shetty Indian Police Force Kareena Kapoor Khan Sidharth Malhotra OTT Ajay Devgn Singham Singham Returns Cirkus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 23:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping Hot! Paurashpur fame Poulomi Das looks sensuous in these sultry pictures
MUMBAI: Poulomi Das, famously known as from the web series Paurashpur is truly a fashion icon. We are here with...
Congratulations! ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Rashi aka Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy in This adorable way, check out
MUMBAI:Congratulations! ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Rashi aka Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy in This...
Hotness Alert! Bigg Boss 15 fame Meisha Iyer raises temperatures in these SEXY pictures
MUMBAI: Miesha Iyer, famously known as from Bigg Boss is truly a fashion icon.We are here with another actress who is...
Awesome! Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal’s next instalment; hopes to start working on it soon
MUMBAI: Also read:...
AWW! Shehnaaz Gill on qualities she looks in a guy: I want him to know everything about me and that's the quality I like to have in my guy
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill became a household name for her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in...
Exclusive! "The most challenging and difficult thing for me, was to get transformed into who I am now," says Kumkum Bhagya's Aryan aka Pulkit Bangia
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Rohit Shetty
Awesome! Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal’s next instalment; hopes to start working on it soon
Latest Video