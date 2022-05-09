Awesome! Salman Khan shares the title announcement video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; looks ruggedly handsome flaunting his long locks

MUMBAI : Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Throwback! The time when Salman Khan advised Sidharth Shukla to pay attention on his game

Salman Khan has blessed his fans with the new glimpse into his look from his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ recently as he completed a remarkable 34 years in the industry. He expressed his gratitude towards his fans by sharing a glimpse of the new project.

The teaser of Salman riding a motorcycle and then cuts to him walking through the Ladakh valley. His new look has left the fans excited about his film as he looks rugged with his long locks and sunglasses on.

Salman and his production house shared the video of the teaser. The teaser manages to reiterate the magnanimity of Salman’s personality and his role in the film. Take a look at the teaser below.

The film went through a lot of speculation around the title ever since it was announced and has managed to become one of the most anticipated films of all times. The discussed titles were – ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali;’ and also ‘Bhaijaan’.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh in lead roles and has an interesting ensemble of other members like Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Other than this film, Salman is also gearing up for Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Credits: Times of India