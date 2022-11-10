Awesome! Salman Khan to Treat his fans well This Diwali; plans a surprise release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Motion Poster?

MUMBAI: Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan praised These three contestants on shukarvaar ka vaar by saying, “You’ll have won people’s hearts”

Salman Khan is known for his mass entertainer films that are usually festive releases and the fans adore him for his work. This year he is bringing in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it seems to be a multi-star cast film with a great ensemble.

Salman’s first look from the film was launched a while back and his fans went gaga over his wild locks and cool look, as he rides a bike in the teaser. This Diwali he is all set to treat his fans with a surprise according to what a source told another portal.

The source revealed that Salman and his team plan to digitally drip an asset of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and it could be launched during or close to Diwali. Since Diwali was a time when families got together and the film being a family entertainer, Salman deemed it apt for the release. Since the movie was releasing a couple months later, it seemed fair to begin the promotional campaign during the festival of lights.

When talking about what the fans should expect, the source added that Salman, director Farhad Samji and the core team was working on the poster, motion poster and teaser and they could decide closer to Diwali what will be launched out of the three. The poster or teaser could come out on the day of Diwali and the clearer picture on the same could emerge soon.

Credits: Bollywood Hungama