Awesome! Sanya Malhotra confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, says "cannot wait to see myself around him…"

The actress has not looked back since and her career graph has only risen with films and fabulous performances in films like Ludo, Pagglait, among others. Sanya is now all set to be seen in a film with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
MUMBAI :Sanya Malhotra has proved that she is a talented actress right from her very first film Dangal with Aamir Khan. The actress has not looked back since and her career graph has only risen with films and fabulous performances in films like Ludo, Pagglait, among others. Sanya is now all set to be seen in a film with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

We are talking about Jawan. Talking about it Sanya said, “I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy.”

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Ridhi Dogra. The film is directed by South director Atlee, who will be making his Hindi film debut.

Sanya is currently seen in the OTT movie Kathal where she is playing the role of a police officer for the first time in her career. It is helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The film also stars Anantvijay Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav.

SRK meanwhile also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty with Taapsee Pannu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

 

